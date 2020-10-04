CSK vs KXIP Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 18 LIVE Updates: Will Chris Gayle play for Punjab

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will face off on Sunday night in Dubai and both teams would be glad that neither of them is facing any of the other six teams in the competition at this stage. Here is a look at the predicted XI of both teams.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

1. Shane Watson (Overseas)

2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)

3. Ambati Rayudu

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad

5. Kedar Jadhav

6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Dwayne Bravo (Overseas)

9. Piyush Chawla

10. Deepak Chahar

11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Murugan Ashwin

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captin & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar