CSK vs KXIP Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 18 LIVE Updates: Will Chris Gayle play for Punjab

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

Team Sportstar
04 October, 2020 12:56 IST

Chris Gayle is yet to feature in the playing XI for Kings XI Punjab this season. - VIVEK BENDRE

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will face off on Sunday night in Dubai and both teams would be glad that neither of them is facing any of the other six teams in the competition at this stage. Here is a look at the predicted XI of both teams.

IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI
1. Shane Watson (Overseas)
2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)
3. Ambati Rayudu
4. Ruturaj Gaikwad
5. Kedar Jadhav
6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)
7. Ravindra Jadeja
8. Dwayne Bravo (Overseas)
9. Piyush Chawla
10. Deepak Chahar
11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI
1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)
2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)
3. Mayank Agarwal
4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)
5. Mandeep Singh
6. Sarfaraz Khan
7. Krishnappa Gowtham
8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)
9. Murugan Ashwin
10. Mohammed Shami
11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captin & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar