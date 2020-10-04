IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Sunday.

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, with CSK holding a 12-9 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

Chennai and Punjab bagged a victory each in the last edition, with CSK coming out on top in the first encounter by a 22-run margin and KXIP winning the second one by six wickets with two overs to spare.

In 2014, during IPL's UAE leg, Punjab beat Chennai by six wickets in the penultimate over, with Glenn Maxwell scoring 95 runs off just 43 balls.

Overall, CSK has won the IPL thrice, while KXIP has made only one final (2014 vs Kolkata Knight Riders) in the tournament thus far.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has accumulated 595 runs at an average of 59.5 and strike rate of 155.75 versus KXIP, while all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has taken 22 wickets in 16 matches against Punjab.

On the other hand, KXIP's foreign recruits Chris Gayle (373 runs at a strike rate of 129.96) and Maxwell (215 runs at a strike rate of 190.26) will be the key men for their team.