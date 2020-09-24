IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: KL Rahul breaks Sachin Tendulkar's eight-year-old record

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul became the fastest Indian to reach the 2000 run-mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Rahul broke an eight-year-old record held by Indian batting legend and former Mumbai Indians player Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the milestone in 63 innings.

The 28-year-old Rahul, who has been in prolific form since his move to Kings XI Punjab in 2018, brought up the landmark in his 60th innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. Rahul's teammate Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest batsman to 2000 runs. He reached the mark in his 48th inning in IPL.

"He’s (Rahul) class and reminds me a lot of Rohit Sharma and Damien Martyn before them, going back further to Gordon Greenidge," Trent Woodhill, former RCB batting coach, had told this publication. "They hit the ball so late and their swing is so pure that they generate so much power through a late weight transfer through an unimpeded back swing and follow through."