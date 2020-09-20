IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis blasts 20-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis smashed a 20-ball half century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Stoinis's 21-ball 53 helped Capitals recover from 96-6 in the 16th over to a competitive total of 157 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Australian hit seven fours and three sixes as DC collected 44 runs from the last two overs. Stoinis was particularly severe on Chris Jordan, who conceded 30 in the final over of the innings.

After the knock, the 31-year-old said, "I think the partnership that Shreyas [Iyer] had with Rishabh [Pant] was important, we were in a tough spot there. We were sort of looking for 130-140 after the early wickets.

"Yeah it was handy [the final over], that can happen in cricket. A lot of bowlers are going wider to me these days, so I've got to work on that stuff. [It] was part of the game plan [to walk across the stumps]."