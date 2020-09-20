Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis blasts 20-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab Stoinis's 21-ball 53 helped Capitals recover from 96-6 in the 16th over to a competitive total of 157 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 21:37 IST Marcus Stoinis celebrates his fifty against Kings XI Punjab. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 21:37 IST Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis smashed a 20-ball half century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.Stoinis's 21-ball 53 helped Capitals recover from 96-6 in the 16th over to a competitive total of 157 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. READ | IPL 2020: KXIP's Shami registers his best bowling figures The Australian hit seven fours and three sixes as DC collected 44 runs from the last two overs. Stoinis was particularly severe on Chris Jordan, who conceded 30 in the final over of the innings.After the knock, the 31-year-old said, "I think the partnership that Shreyas [Iyer] had with Rishabh [Pant] was important, we were in a tough spot there. We were sort of looking for 130-140 after the early wickets. "Yeah it was handy [the final over], that can happen in cricket. A lot of bowlers are going wider to me these days, so I've got to work on that stuff. [It] was part of the game plan [to walk across the stumps]." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos