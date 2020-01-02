IPL 2020: Ish Sodhi roped in as Rajasthan Royals spin consultant

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals, has given a dual role to leg-spinner Ish Sodhi -- who will now be part of the team’s support staff as a spin consultant and will also contribute in operations for the upcoming edition of the league.

As part of his new role, the New Zealand cricketer will be working closely with Rajasthan Royals’ spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum. Having played for the franchise in two seasons – 2018 and 2019 -- Sodhi is well-versed with Rajasthan Royals’ vision, ambitions and has always played an important role within the team, both on and off the field.

“We are very happy to welcome back Ish to the Royals family in his new role. The induction of Ish in this dual role demonstrates the Royals’ commitment to recognise and reward young talent to develop into masters in their field of work.

"I congratulate Ish on his new stint and wish every cricket fan across the globe gets behind the team when Rajasthan Royals kicks off its new season this summer,” Royals’ cricket head, Zubin Bharucha, said.

Sodhi has represented Rajasthan Royals in eight IPL matches, picking up nine wickets at an economy of 6.69. He was released by the franchise before the IPL 2020 Auction, but has returned in a new capacity.

“I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge at Rajasthan Royals with this dual role. Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals’ management. I love this franchise and want to help us win the IPL this year,” Sodhi said.