IPL recap: The best of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The IPL 2020 has been deferred until April 15 following the global concern over the coronavirus outbreak. And with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of receding, the fans may have to wait longer for the T20 action to resume.

However, had the situation been under control, Rajasthan Royals, led by Steve Smith, would have been gearing up to take on the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on Thursday.

READ | IPL recap: The best of Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Though RR lacked momentum after winning the inaugural edition in 2008 — under Shane Warne — but against KKR, it has been a competent side. They met 21 times with both the teams winning 10 games each; one had ended in no result.

Pathan Super Over

RR had clean-swept KKR in 2008 but in 2009, when the tournament had moved to South Africa, they stood at 1-1 at the league stage. The first game had a Super Over with Yusuf Pathan single-handedly winning it for the Royals. He smashed two sixes and a four off Ajantha Mendis to take his side home. Earlier, he had scored a 21-ball 42. Pathan was ‘man of the match’ for the double onslaught.

Even in 2010, both the teams bagged one win each but the next year, KKR pipped Royals twice and that too, comfortably; winning the first game by nine wickets and the second one by eight wickets.

Super Over in Abu Dhabi

The 1-1 [at league stage] continued till 2013. RR pulled things back in the 2014 edition. Last year, there was a lot of talk regarding the fate of New Zealand in the World Cup final. England was declared winner on the boundary-count. This IPL was one of the first games where the winner was decided on the number of boundaries as the Super Over also ended in a tie.

READ | IPL 2020: In the time of lockdown, reliving the MI-CSK rivalry

Again, the game was held outside India, in Abu Dhabi, and Royals were chasing 12 for victory. Steve Smith and Shane Watson finished the proceedings and settled with 11 knowing a tie would mean victory.

None of the remaining games had that intensity but Karthik's unbeaten 97 off 50 balls was a delight for the KKR fans in 2019.