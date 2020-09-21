IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Kohli can break these records against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is 19 short of becoming the highest run-scorer against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Kohli , with 504 runs from 13 matches, is second only to Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson, who has 523 runs from 16 games. Kohli has four fifties against the David Warner-led side at an average 45.81.

The RCB will begin its IPL 2020 campaign against SRH. If RCB beats SRH, it will be Kohli’s 50th win as RCB captain. He will become the fourth captain to reach the milestone after Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (101), former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir (71), and Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma (60).

READ| SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kohli's RCB aims to end title drought

SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel (Wicketkeeper), Joshua Philippe (Wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmad.

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. It will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.