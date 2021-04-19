Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 12: CSK vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: The MS Dhoni-led outfit will look to register a second straight win when it faces Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Team Sportstar 19 April, 2021 08:21 IST RR's Jos Buttler was the star performer the last time these two teams met- Sportzpics/IPL Team Sportstar 19 April, 2021 08:21 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 12 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Head-to-head: (24 matches: CSK 14| RR 10)The two teams have played 24 matches in the IPL, with CSK winning 14 matches and RR winning 10.Last IPL meeting: CSK (125/5 in 20 overs) lost to RR (126/5 in 17.3 overs)When the first-ever finalists last met in the 2020 IPL, it proved to be an one-sided affair. The CSK innings never got going and as a result, the MS Dhoni-led side could only muster 125/5 in 20 overs. In reply, a Jos Buttler masterclass, where he made an unbeaten 70 in 48 balls, helped RR go past the line comfortably with 15 balls to spare.In the other fixture in the same edition, Rajasthan defeated Chennai by 17 runs in Sharjah.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURETop run-gettersRuns scoredShane Watson (RR 2008-2015, CSK 2018-2020)711Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)638MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)480Top wicket-takersWickets takenDwayne Bravo (CSK 2011-2015, 2018-Present)15Ravindra Jadeja (RR 2008-2009, CSK 2012-2015, 2018-Present)15Albie Morkel (CSK 2008-2012)14 STARS FROM LAST SEASONTop run-gettersRuns scoredFaf du Plessis (CSK)449Sanju Samson (RR)375Ambati Rayudu (CSK)359Top wicket-takersWickets takenJofra Archer (RR)20Sam Curran (CSK)13Deepak Chahar (CSK)12 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.