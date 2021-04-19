IPL 2021 Match 12: CSK vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 12 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Head-to-head: (24 matches: CSK 14| RR 10)

The two teams have played 24 matches in the IPL, with CSK winning 14 matches and RR winning 10.

Last IPL meeting:

CSK (125/5 in 20 overs) lost to RR (126/5 in 17.3 overs)

When the first-ever finalists last met in the 2020 IPL, it proved to be an one-sided affair. The CSK innings never got going and as a result, the MS Dhoni-led side could only muster 125/5 in 20 overs. In reply, a Jos Buttler masterclass, where he made an unbeaten 70 in 48 balls, helped RR go past the line comfortably with 15 balls to spare.

In the other fixture in the same edition, Rajasthan defeated Chennai by 17 runs in Sharjah.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE

Top run-getters Runs scored Shane Watson (RR 2008-2015, CSK 2018-2020) 711 Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 638 MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 480 Top wicket-takers Wickets taken Dwayne Bravo (CSK 2011-2015, 2018-Present) 15 Ravindra Jadeja (RR 2008-2009, CSK 2012-2015, 2018-Present) 15 Albie Morkel (CSK 2008-2012) 14

STARS FROM LAST SEASON