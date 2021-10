KKR vs DC Predicted Playing 11 IPL 2021 today's match live updates: Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders faces Pant's Delhi Capitals

Predicted Playing 11s

KKR Predicted 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

DC Predicted 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c,wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis/Lalit Yadav, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

COMPLETE SQUADS:

Team KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.



Team DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

When: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2021 match between KKR and DC begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.