KKR vs RR LIVE, IPL 2021 Predicted Playing 11 Today's match: Morgan's Kolkata vs Samson's Rajasthan

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Thursday.

Head to head: (23 matches: KKR 12 | RR 11

Kolkata Knight Riders (predicted playing 11): Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals (predicted playing 11): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

When: Thursday, October 7, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between KKR vs RR start?

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.

IPL 2021 FULL SQUADS

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Sheldon Jackson, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav