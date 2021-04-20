MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma rues failure to convert good start, gives injury update

Five-time Indian Premier League champion Mumbai Indians was reduced from 67/1 in 6.5 overs to 137/9 in its alloted 20 overs during the six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in Chennai.

The middle-order collapse at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium left MI captain Rohit Sharma frustrated as he asked his players to capitalise on good starts on a consistent basis.

"After the start we got, we should have batted better in the middle overs. This is happening time and again. We aren't able to capitalise on our starts and we need to understand this as a batting unit," he said at the post-match interview.

RELATED | Pant: Keeping wickets in hand helps in chasing target at Chepauk

Rohit, who scored 44 runs from 30 balls with three fours and three sixes on Tuesday, also credited the DC bowlers for making life miserable for his team's batters in the middle.

"But, you have to give credit to the Delhi bowlers. They kept it tight and kept taking wickets," he added.

"We knew dew would come in, but we've seen that it's not all that difficult to grip the ball in the last few games. Dew isn't the factor, we need to play smart cricket to win games, which we didn't do today."

Rohit left the field midway during the Capitals innings due to an injury. Kieron Pollard took over the Mumbai captaincy for a majority of the chase.

"It's only a niggle. It should be fine," Rohit claimed, giving a much needed boost to his side's fans.