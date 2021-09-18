IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians adds Roosh Kalaria as replacement for Mohsin Khan

Defending Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians has added Roosh Kalaria to it squad, as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, for the UAE-leg of IPL 2021.

A right-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pace bowler, Kalaria has 31 T20 matches in his career for Gujarat, making 73 runs at a strike-rate of 119.67 and has also claimed 37 wickets at an economy rate of 6.53.

"Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named more replacements for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021," a statement from IPL read.

The Rohit Sharma-led franchise will start its campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.