Home IPL News IPL 2021, Match 17: PBKS vs MI - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians has won three of its last five meetings against the KL Rahul's Punjab Kings. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2021 06:48 IST KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings will take on five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 23 April, 2021 06:48 IST IPL 2021: PBKS V MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out forIndian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 17 of the tournament on April 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Head to head record (26 matches: MI 14 | PBKS 12)The two teams have played each other 26 times where MI holds a slight upper hand with 16 wins as compared to PBKS’ 12.Last IPL meetingIn the last five encounters, the two teams have been neck and neck with each other with Mumbai ahead with the slightest of advantage at three wins to Punjab’s two.MI and PBKS last faced each other on Oct 18, 2020, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in an absolute thriller of a match where PBKS beat Mumbai after playing two super-oversAfter both teams finished at 176/6 at the end of 20 overs, the match then went to a super over. Such was the intensity and competitiveness of the match that even the super-over could not separate the two teams. After the first super-over, both teams had 5 runs on the board. This called for a second super-over.It was after a long day’s play that Punjab beat Mumbai after racking up 15 runs in the second super-over to which Mumbai could only score 11 runs.The first leg, unlike the second leg, was a fairly one-sided match as MI (191/4 in 20 overs) beat PBKS (143/8 in 20 overs) by 48 runs.Mumbai not only returned to winning ways in this match, but it was a special occasion for MI skipper Rohit Sharma as he crossed 5000 IPL runs.Top performers in the fixtureRankBatsmanRuns scored1.Shaun Marsh (PBKS: 2008-2017)5262.Kieron Pollard (MI: 2010-Present)4983.Rohit Sharma (MI: 2011-Present)423RankBowlerWickets taken1.Lasith Malinga (MI: 2008-2020)222.Jasprit Bumrah (MI: 2013-Present)173.Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017)16 Top performers last seasonRankBatsmanRuns scored1.KL Rahul (PBKS)6702.Ishan Kishan (MI)5163.Quinton de Kock (MI)503RankBowlerWickets taken1.Jasprit Bumrah (MI)272.Trent Boult (MI)253.Mohammed Shami (MI)20 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.