RCB vs RR: Captain Virat Kohli asks fans to not get overexcited

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a dominant 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday to regain the top spot in the 2021 Indian Premier League standings.

RCB is the only undefeated team left in the tournament. However, captain Virat Kohli asked the Bangalore fans to not get overexcited because he feels a team can lose momentum with complacency in the IPL.

"I would just tell the fans not to get overexcited. We are just being professional and we understand that momentum can go away from us quickly. We should take one step at a time, not getting overexcited," he told at the post-match interview.

Kohli's opening partner Devdutt Padikkal scored his first IPL century against RR in Mumbai, an unbeaten knock of 101 runs from 52 balls. The skipper claimed that he was happy to play second fiddle to his younger teammate.

RELATED | Samson: Need to review the mistakes in our batting

"It was an outstanding innings. He batted really well for his first season last time as well. He is a great talent, one to look forward to in the future. I had the best seat in the house. I think T20 cricket is all about partnership batting," Kohli added.

"You can't always be the guy going dominant. When one guy goes, it's important for me to rotate strike, and vice versa. Tonight my role was different and I wanted to hang in there. In the end, I picked my spots and the pitch was good.

"We spoke about the hundred, he said finish it off. He said there will many more opportunities to come his way. But I told him you tell me that after you get the first one. I want him to build from here and help the team. He deserved to get the hundred today, flawless innings."

Kohli also credited his bowlers for delivering again in the tournament with a combined team effort. Purple cap holder Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets each on the night.

"We don't have many stand-out bowlers, but we have effective guys. Those who can do it consistently. Four out of four times we've been the stand-out team in the death overs. We restricted 30-35 runs today. Dev's innings was outstanding, but for me the bowling was key," he said.