RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 LIVE Predicted Playing 11, Today Match: Kohli's Bangalore vs Samson's Rajasthan in Dubai

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021 on Wednesday in Dubai.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

Bangalore narrowly leads Rajasthan on the H2H chart, having won 11 off their 21 contests.

PREDICTED XI

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

SQUADS: Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c&wk), Ewin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh



Royal Challengers Banglore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between RR vs RCB start?

The IPL 2021 match between MI and PBKS begins at 7:30PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - RR vs RCB live?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/