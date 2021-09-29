IPL News RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 LIVE Predicted Playing 11, Today Match: Kohli's Bangalore vs Samson's Rajasthan in Dubai RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Playing XI: Get LIVE updates of match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, their H2H stats and today's squad updates. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 September, 2021 13:55 IST Samson's Rajasthan meets Kohli's Bangalore in Dubai on Wednesday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 September, 2021 13:55 IST Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021 on Wednesday in Dubai.HEAD-TO-HEAD STATSBangalore narrowly leads Rajasthan on the H2H chart, having won 11 off their 21 contests.PREDICTED XIRCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra ChahalRR Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur RahmanREAD: IPL 2021 Match 43: RCB vs RR Today Match- Head-to-head record, Predicted XI, Top performers SQUADS:Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c&wk), Ewin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh Royal Challengers Banglore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 What time does the IPL 2021 Match between RR vs RCB start?The IPL 2021 match between MI and PBKS begins at 7:30PM IST.WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - RR vs RCB live?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/