IPL 2022 Final LIVE, GT vs RR: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI, Toss, match squads, pitch report, fantasy team picks

The IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RR vs GT Predicted XI
Rajasthan Royals predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

GT vs RR DREAM11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson
Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal 
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy
Team composition: RR 6:5 GT Credits Left: 0.5

IPL 2022 Final Pitch Report
The IPL 2022 final will be played on a fresh track and not the one used for the Eliminator between Rajasthan and Bangalore. Run-scoring will not be as easy as it was in on a skiddy Eden Gardens surface where RR and GT previously met in Qualifier 1. RR's match against RCB here had a track that aided the seamers with good carry. The temperatures are expected to be on the higher side, almost touch 40 degrees Celsius.

MATCH DETAILS
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 final be played?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 Final will take place on Sunday (29 May).

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 final e held?
The GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 final start?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 Final match will start at 8 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 pm.

Where can you watch GT vs RR IPL 2022 final on TV and online?
The GT vs RR IPL 2022 final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1.

Full Squads:
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal