IPL 2022: Hardik has grown as a leader, says Gujarat Titans' cricket director Vikram Solanki

Hardik Pandya’s pro-active approach as a captain has been a crucial factor in Gujarat Titans’ fine showing in the Indian Premier League this season and the franchise acknowledges this fact.

On the eve of Titans’ Qualifier 1 contest against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens here, Titans’ director and former England player Vikram Solanki hailed Hardik’s leadership skills.

“Hardik has grown as a leader. He has taken to captaincy very well… He is having conversations with each and every bowler…it's always useful for them to have a connection and an understanding of what it is that they are planning to do...

“Captaincy has been a big part of our success. He has absolutely been involved,” said Solanki on Monday.

Pace ace Mohammed Shami said Titans bowlers’ performance in the PowerPlay helped the side. “We have a strong bowling unit. We have done well in the PowerPlay. It's about saving PowerPlay. Then the match drifts towards you,” said Shami, stressing the need to make the most of the new ball.

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha said he enjoyed his role as a pinch-hitting opener and would take the duel against Royals as another match.

“I've played in the Qualifier and the IPL final in the past. I'm aware of the environment, it's just another match for us,” said Saha.