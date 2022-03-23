IPL 2022: Rohit says having two DRS is a ‘good rule’

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s decision to allow an additional Decision Review System (DRS) appeal for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the new rules, each team will be getting one extra DRS review per innings - taking the total review appeals to two per innings. “Having two DRS is also a good rule, because fewer mistakes in the game, the better it is. In international cricket, we play with two DRS, so it should be there in the IPL. I think it is a good move to bring two DRS in the IPL,” Rohit said in a media interaction on Wednesday.

A couple of weeks ago, the Marylebone Cricket Club made a few changes to its Code of Laws that governs the international game. For a caught-out dismissal, the player who comes in to bat will take strike, regardless of whether the batter had run to the other end when the catch was taken, unless it is the end of the over.

Similarly, if a bowler attempts to run the striker out before entering his delivery stride, the ball will be a dead ball, and not a no-ball as previously stated.

“Look, that (Mankading) has become legal, so batters will need to pay more attention, when to come out of the crease and when not, so it is very simple, the rules have come and we need to follow them,” Rohit said.

“Secondly, I think it is a good rule, the new batter should face (the ball) if the batsman gets out, it is important that a bowler is bowling in good rhythm and he gets a wicket, a new batter faces him, specially when he catches out. It is a good opportunity for the opposition to keep up the pressure,” added Rohit.

While Rohit stressed on the fact that the new recruits should have a specific role, head coach Mahela Jayawardane is looking forward to an exciting season.

“I think after the auction we faced the same situation in 2018, we managed to keep our core group, which is quite vital for us and add some exciting players as well, international players, who think are crucial for us going forward, so the challenge is to get them identify their roles, responsibilities, within the group, how we want to play this season…” Jayawardene said.

“So, the whole point of keeping a core group is that the responsibilities lies on them and they have understood that over the years, they have brilliantly managed that on and off the field, so nothing changes for guys like Rohit, Polly (Pollard), Bumrah, and now with Ishan and Surya. They will do most of the work, getting these guys to that level of playing and making them calmer, much more comfortable, creating that environment on and off the field, that is what we strive to do,” the head coach said,“It is a challenge but that is what done in the past and looking forward to this season with that challenge…”

He also heaped praise on the young recruit Dewald Brewis. “We haven’t finalised (the top order), it is too early for us to give that information. But very excited to see him (Brewis) in the nets, he is a very committed young man and he is quite keen to learn and that is a good sign to see,” said Jayawardane.

Mumbai Indians begins its campaign against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.