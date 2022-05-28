Top five moments of IPL 2022.

As yet another exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) draws to a close, Sportstar takes a look at the standout moments from 2022. From six-hitting sprees to close finishes, here are the top five incidents from the league which piqued the viewers' interest.

1. Buttler, Chahal hunt down the Knights

A high-scoring game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 18 saw Jos Buttler score a century and Yuzvendra Chahal claim the only hat-trick of the season.

RR, asked to bat first, finished with 217/5 on the board at the end of 20 overs, thanks to a 61-ball 103 by Buttler. His hundred, studded with nine fours and five sixes, was his second of the season.

KKR seemed to have had the chase under control until the 17th over when RR skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl out Chahal. The leg-spinner had Venkatesh Iyer stumped off his very first ball from over the wicket. Sheldon Jackson, the new man in, took a single and passed on the strike to his in-form captain Shreyas Iyer, batting on 85 off 50 balls. Tragedy struck as Shreyas was adjudged LBW. KKR's horror show at the Brabourne Stadium continued as even Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins departed off consecutive deliveries, gifting Chahal a well-deserved hat-trick. It was the 21st hat-trick in the IPL, with Chahal finishing with figures of 4-0-40-5.

As KKR slipped from 178/4 to 180/8 in a matter of six deliveries, RR went on to snatch two points, beating Shreyas and Co. by seven runs.

2. Cummins' grand entry

Cummins, playing his first game of the season on April 6, handed KKR a rare win against its bogey team Mumbai Indians (MI).

An effective short-ball ploy by MI's pacers had half the KKR side back in the hut. However,Rohit Sharma's side was stunned by an imperious Cummins, who came in with his side requiring 61 runs off 41 balls, but sealed the deal in the next 17 minutes!

Cummins’ exhilarating display of clean-hitting took him to 56* off only 15 balls. Not only did the Australia all-rounder and Test captain equal KL Rahul's 2018 record of the fastest fifty in IPL off just 14 balls but he also helped KKR surpass MI’s 161 for four with a whopping four overs to spare.

Pat Cummins' spider chart

Compatriot Daniel Sams suffered the most, with one of his overs going for 35 runs. It included four huge sixes, a four and a waist-high no-ball that was smartly caught on the ropes by Suryakumar and Cummins ran two.

3. Tewatia does a Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia loves playing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). In 2020, Tewatia, then a member of RR, battered five sixes in an over of PBKS' Sheldon Cottrell to take his side over the line.

On April 8, he brought back memories from that fixture when his current side Gujarat Titans (GT) found itself in a tough spot - again against PBKS - having lost Hardik Pandya in the last over and requiring 12 off the final two deliveries.

Odean Smith's penultimate length delivery was pumped over deep midwicket. It almost ended up in the hands of Jagadeesha Suchith but Tewatia survived the scare and coolly delivered the last ball into the stands as well.

4. Dhoni finishes off in style... again!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock in a game against MI on April 21. With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) requiring 42 runs from three overs, opposition skipper Rohit would have thought his side is headed towards victory when Dwaine Pretorius and Dhoni spoiled the party.

In the 18th over, Pretorius hit a six, Dhoni scored four runs and the duo ran a few singles to bring the equation down to 28 off 12. The 19th over of Jasprit Bumrah went for 11 runs as Pretorius hit two boundaries to keep CSK in the hunt.

Pretorius' LBW dismissal off Jaydev Unadkat in the last over may have given Mumbai some hope before one of the greatest finishers in the game's history hit a six and two fours off the last four balls to take his side home.

5. All aboard the Umran Express...

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Umran Malik broke the speed gun during the course of a game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) as he bowled the second fastest delivery in IPL history at 157 kmph. He went past Delhi's Anrich Nortje's 156.22kmph in 2020.

However, it was unfortunate that IPL 2022's quickest ball was whacked by DC's Rovman Powell through extra cover for four. It seems to be only a matter of time until Umran goes past Shaun Tait who holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery in the IPL in 2011 - 157.71kmph vs Aaron Finch (DC).

Umran recently got his maiden call-up for India's upcoming Twenty20 International series against South Africa at home.