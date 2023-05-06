IPL News

IPL 2023: Gambhir posts cryptic reply to Naveen-ul-Haq’s Instagram post after Kohli saga

On Saturday, the Afghanistan pacer took to Instagram, posting a photograph with mentor Gambhir with the caption “Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to.”

CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 23:26 IST
The Gambhir-Naveen-Kohli saga continues

The Gambhir-Naveen-Kohli saga continues | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir posted a cryptic response to team member Naveen-ul-Haq’s Instagram post after their run-in with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli when the teams played each other last Monday at the Ekana Stadium.

Gambhir swiftly commented, “Be who you are !! ‘Never Change.’

Gambhir and Kohli were fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct with their showdown.

“Mr Gambhir and Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” a release from IPL stated.

Meanwhile, LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has also been fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange, adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry, one that dates back to the days when Gambhir used to captain KKR. The duo had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

RCB won the match by 18 runs and Kohli’s brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers after a war of words with Naveen earlier seemed to have triggered the altercation.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

In their previous meeting in the ongoing season of the IPL, Gambhir had gestured towards the stands, asking RCB supporters to shut up.

‘If you can give it, you gotta take it,’ says Kohli in RCB dressing room after win vs LSG

After the win over LSG, Kohli was pumped as he talked about the win in a video posted on RCB’s social media handles.

“If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise, don’t give it,” he said, indicating the incident where Gambhir taunted RCB fans after LSG’s win in the reverse fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

“It was a really important win on the road. It’s a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great,” Kohli commented

