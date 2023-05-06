IPL News

IPL 2023 RR vs SRH preview: Burden on Jaiswal needs to end as Rajasthan Royals eye win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals have played much better cricket and needn’t overly worry about the playoffs yet, but, like Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have lost four of their last five matches.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
06 May, 2023 21:02 IST
Yashaswi Jaiswal has been key to Rajasthan Royals’ fortunes with the bat and Sanju Samson and Co. need to find a way to support him better.

Kumar Sangakkara was scathing in his review of Rajasthan Royals’ show against Gujarat Titans here on Friday night.

Embarrassing, poor, reckless, lack of intent – these were some of the words that the articulate Sri Lankan batting legend used to describe the nine-wicket loss with over six overs to spare.

The Royals have an opportunity to make their coach appraise them more generously on Sunday. They take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that isn’t in the most confident of frames at the moment, especially after the narrow defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game.

SRH has managed just three wins from nine games and is scraping the bottom. It probably will have to win every match for a possible top-four finish.

Hyderabad needs runs from its main batters like captain Aidan Markram and Harry Brook. There is none from SRH in the top 30 of the batting charts. Mayank Markande is among the top 20 bowlers, but he needs better support.

Royals have played much better cricket and needn’t overly worry about the playoffs yet, but, like SRH, they have lost four of their last five matches.

So, skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler should lessen Yashasvi Jaiswal’s burden at the top of the order and bowlers like R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult have to deliver.

