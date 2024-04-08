MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Jadeja achieves milestone, takes 100 catches during Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Jadeja moved up to fourth on the all-time list, level with Rohit Sharma. Kieron Pollard is third on the list with 103 catches.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 21:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match.
Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match. | Photo Credit: PTI
Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ravindra Jadeja reached a major milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by completing his 100th catch on Monday, during the match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk.

Jadeja moved up to fourth on the all-time list, level with Rohit Sharma. Kieron Pollard is third on the list with 103 catches.

Jadeja held onto the catch of Shreyas Iyer during the last over of play, off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman to reach the milestone.

The left-arm spinner also picked up three wickets in his four over spell, restricting KKR to 137 for nine in twenty overs.

Most catches in IPL
Virat Kohli - 110
Suresh Raina - 109
Kieron Pollard - 103
Ravindra Jadeja - 100
Rohit Sharma - 100

