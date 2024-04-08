CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Jadeja achieves milestone, takes 100 catches during Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Ravindra Jadeja reached a major milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by completing his 100th catch on Monday, during the match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk.
Jadeja moved up to fourth on the all-time list, level with Rohit Sharma. Kieron Pollard is third on the list with 103 catches.
Jadeja held onto the catch of Shreyas Iyer during the last over of play, off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman to reach the milestone.
The left-arm spinner also picked up three wickets in his four over spell, restricting KKR to 137 for nine in twenty overs.
Most catches in IPL
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: UEFA set to crack down on players intimidating referees
- PAK vs NZ: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim recalled to Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20I series
- Inaugural National Women’s Hockey League to be held in Ranchi from April 30
- New UEFA Champions League format with 36-teams explained
- Two-bouncer rule in IPL 2024: How effective has it been so far
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE