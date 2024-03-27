IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for highest aggregate runs in Indian Premier League match

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Wednesday broke the record for the most runs scored in a single game in Indian Premier League.

SRH posted 277 for three in the first innings, the highest score in the competition, and M crossed 193 runs in the 17th over to tally 470 runs in the contest.

The previous best in an IPL match was 469 runs between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals all the way back in 2010.

HIGHEST MATCH AGGREGATES IN IPL 470* - SRH vs MI - 2024 469 - CSK vs RR - 2010 459 - KXIP vs KKR - 2018 458 - PBKS vs LSG - 2023 453- - MI vs KXIP - 2017