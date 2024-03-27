MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for highest aggregate runs in Indian Premier League match

SRH posted 277 for three in the first innings, the highest score in the competition, and M crossed 193 runs in the 17th over to tally 470 runs in the contest.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 23:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma plays a shot.
Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Wednesday broke the record for the most runs scored in a single game in Indian Premier League.

SRH posted 277 for three in the first innings, the highest score in the competition, and M crossed 193 runs in the 17th over to tally 470 runs in the contest.

The previous best in an IPL match was 469 runs between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals all the way back in 2010.

HIGHEST MATCH AGGREGATES IN IPL
470* - SRH vs MI - 2024
469 - CSK vs RR - 2010
459 - KXIP vs KKR - 2018
458 - PBKS vs LSG - 2023
453- - MI vs KXIP - 2017

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for highest aggregate runs in Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 210/4 (17 overs); Cummins gets Tilak for 64; Hardik, David at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad posts record-breaking 277/3 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu, Sumeeth-Sikki pair reach round of 16; Ashmita, Manjunath knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for most sixes in Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for highest aggregate runs in Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for most sixes in Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Full list of highest run chase in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Highest Powerplay totals in the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: List of records broken in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for highest aggregate runs in Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 210/4 (17 overs); Cummins gets Tilak for 64; Hardik, David at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad posts record-breaking 277/3 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu, Sumeeth-Sikki pair reach round of 16; Ashmita, Manjunath knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for most sixes in Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment