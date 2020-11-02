IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 playoffs race updates: Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers qualify for last four

KKR's playoff hopes now hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing their final game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

02 November, 2020 22:50 IST

Ajinkya Rahane scored a fifty in DC's match against RCB in its final league game.   -  BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals finished second on the points table and ensured a playoff place after a --wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Despite the defeat, RCB, too, is assured off a play-off spot.

Chasing 153 to win, Ajinkya Rahane's 60 took Delhi over the line with six balls to spare, which meant RCB's net run-rate remained above Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR's playoff hopes now hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing its final game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Rajasthan was the third team to get eliminated from the 13th edition of IPL. Chennai Super Kings' nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday afternoon brought the curtains down on Punjab's campaign. Dhoni's CSK was the first team to crash out of the competition.

IPL Points Table Today

TEAMSPWLPointsNRR
Mumbai Indians (Q)139418+1.296
Delhi Capitals148616-0.159
Royal Challengers Bangalore147714-0.145
      
Kolkata Knight Riders147714-0.214
Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555
Kings XI Punjab146812-0.162
Chennai Super Kings (X)146812-0.455
Rajasthan Royals (X)146812-0.569

 

