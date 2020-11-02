Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 playoffs race updates: Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers qualify for last four KKR's playoff hopes now hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing their final game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 02 November, 2020 22:50 IST Ajinkya Rahane scored a fifty in DC's match against RCB in its final league game. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 02 November, 2020 22:50 IST Delhi Capitals finished second on the points table and ensured a playoff place after a --wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Despite the defeat, RCB, too, is assured off a play-off spot. Chasing 153 to win, Ajinkya Rahane's 60 took Delhi over the line with six balls to spare, which meant RCB's net run-rate remained above Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).KKR's playoff hopes now hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing its final game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. IPL 2020 playoffs race explained Live Updates: How can RR, KKR, RCB, SRH, DC qualify for last four Rajasthan was the third team to get eliminated from the 13th edition of IPL. Chennai Super Kings' nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday afternoon brought the curtains down on Punjab's campaign. Dhoni's CSK was the first team to crash out of the competition.IPL Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians (Q)139418+1.296Delhi Capitals148616-0.159Royal Challengers Bangalore147714-0.145 Kolkata Knight Riders147714-0.214Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555Kings XI Punjab146812-0.162Chennai Super Kings (X)146812-0.455Rajasthan Royals (X)146812-0.569 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos