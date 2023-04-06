IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs RCB, Match 9

Here are the updated team standings after Match 9 of IPL 2023 between RCB and KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

RCB’s Virat Kohli with KKR’s Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK

KKR beat RCB by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday to open its account in IPL 2023. Here are the latest standings. Position Teams Matches Win Loss Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 2 2 0 4 +0.700 2 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 4 +0.333 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 2 +2.056 4 Rajasthan Royals 2 1 1 2 +1.675 5 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 +0.950 6 Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.036 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 2 -1.256 8 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 -1.703 9 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -1.981 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -3.600 Read more stories on IPL News.