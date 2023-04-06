IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs RCB, Match 9

Here are the updated team standings after Match 9 of IPL 2023 between RCB and KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Team Sportstar
06 April, 2023 23:13 IST
RCB’s Virat Kohli with KKR’s Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

RCB’s Virat Kohli with KKR’s Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK

KKR beat RCB by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday to open its account in IPL 2023. Here are the latest standings.

PositionTeamsMatches WinLossPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans 2204+0.700
2Punjab Kings2204+0.333
3Kolkata Knight Riders2112+2.056
4Rajasthan Royals2112+1.675
5Lucknow Super Giants2112+0.950
6Chennai Super Kings2112+0.036
7Royal Challengers Bangalore2112-1.256
8Delhi Capitals2020-1.703
9Mumbai Indians1010-1.981
10Sunrisers Hyderabad1010-3.600

