IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs RCB, Match 9

KKR beat RCB by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday to open its account in IPL 2023. Here are the latest standings.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.700
|2
|Punjab Kings
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.333
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+2.056
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+1.675
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.950
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.036
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.256
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.703
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.981
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-3.600