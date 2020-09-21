IPL 2020: KL Rahul takes heart from fighting performance after KXIP's Super Over defeat

Kings XI Punjab K.L. Rahul heaped praise on opener Mayank Agarwal for bringing the team on the brink of victory despite being five down for 55 halfway through the run chase. "Mayank's innings was magical, glad to see he has taken his confidence into the IPL," said Rahul. "To get the game that close it still brings a lot of confidence into the group," he added.

Punjab needed 13 off the final over but Agarwal and Chris Jordan were dismissed off successive balls as the match ended in a tie. Delhi Capitals then won the one-over eliminator thanks to Kagiso Rabada, who got Rahul and Nicholas Pooran out off successive balls. Rahul, though, took heart from his team's fighting performance on his IPL captaincy debut. "At the halfway stage if you said we'd reach a super over, we'd taken it. But errors need to be learnt from. Can't complain about the wicket because both teams made 150 plus," he said.

"I'd gladly take it as a captain, whatever the result, what's important is the fight shown. We made mistakes. If you saw the dressing room when we were 55 for 5, we were calm and boys were still laughing about it."

Rahul had a mixed outing with the bat. He made 21 off 19 before being clean bowled by Mohit Sharma. Kings XI Punjab will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24 in Dubai.