KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants makes Playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders out of last-four race

Lucknow Super Giants survived a scare to reach the Indian Premier League playoffs. Two wickets off consecutive balls by Marcus Stoinis (three for 23) in the final over guided the team to a two-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

After Lucknow rode on the unbroken opening partnership between Quinton de Kock (140 n.o., 70b, 10x4, 10x6) and captain K.L. Rahul (68 n.o., 51b, 3x4, 4x6) to amass 210, Kolkata Knight Riders came at a striking distance with Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine forging a 58-run stand for the seventh wicket.

At a time when a victory looked a distant dream for the Knights having lost six wickets for 150 in 16.4 overs, Rinku stepped up with a 15-ball-40 (2x4, 4x6) and built a partnership with the seasoned Narine.

With 21 runs needed off the final over, Rinku hit a four and a couple of sixes, before a stunning catch by Evin Lewis ended his stay. With three required off the final delivery, Stoinis rattled Umesh Yadav’s stumps to ensure a victory for Lucknow.

As it happened

As the Super Giants celebrated their entry into the playoffs, there was a pall of gloom at the KKR camp after the side was knocked out of the tournament.

After Mohsin Khan removed openers Venkatesh Iyer and debutant Abhijeet Tomar inside the first three overs, with just nine runs on the board, nobody would have thought of KKR to put up such a fight. Captain Shreyas hammered a half-century (50, 29b, 4x4, 3x6) and forged two partnerships — with Nitish Rana and Sam Billings — before offering a catch to Deepak Hooda off a Marcus Stoinis delivery. Even Andre Russell failed to fire.

But Rinku and Narine tried their best. The duo held their nerves and went after Lucknow bowlers Stoinis and Jason Holder, before falling short of the target.

Earlier, De Kock was batting on 12 when Tomar dropped a regulation catch, allowing the South African to make the most of the reprieve.

After losing the last two games — against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals — Rahul and de Kock forged the highest opening partnership in the league. This was also the first time a team batted first and didn't lose a wicket. In the absence of the seasoned Pat Cummins, none of the Knight Riders bowlers could make an impact as Super Giants plundered 88 in the last five overs.