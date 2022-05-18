KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Playing XI, toss at 7PM; Lucknow aims to seal playoffs spot over Kolkata; Dream11 prediction

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match 66 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.



5:20PM IST: IPL's mid-table mania stretches to another match day. Lucknow can seal its playoffs berth with a win tonight. A defeat would mean curtains for Kolkata's bid altogether.

Sr no Teams Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 10 3 +0.391 20 2 Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 +0.304 16 3 Lucknow Super Giants 13 8 5 +0.262 16 4 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 +0.255 14 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 -0.323 14 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 +0.160 12 7 Punjab Kings 13 6 7 -0.043 12 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 -0.230 12



MATCH PREVIEW

Lucknow Super Giants has one foot in the Indian Premier League playoffs and when the K.L. Rahul-led team takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday, it would be aiming to seal its spot in the top-four.

Currently placed third with 16 points, Lucknow lost its last two games - against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals - and captain Rahul admits “there is a bit of pressure” going forward.

In their last two outings, Lucknow batters have struggled in the Powerplay and the team will largely depend on Rahul and Quinton de Kock to regain their touch. While the middle-order is anchored by Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni need to be consistent.

For the Knights, too, it is a must-win match. However, even if it wins against Super Giants, KKR can only make it to the playoffs if both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals lose their games against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

But keeping the calculations aside, KKR aims to defeat Lucknow and for that, it has its hopes pinned on the all-round abilities of Andre Russell. With Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, KKR’s top-order depends on how Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana fare against Lucknow pacers - Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

In the absence of Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee will spearhead KKR’s bowling, while the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy needs to be in their element.

KKR vs LSG PLAYING XI PREDICTION

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy. Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.



KKR vs LSG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Sam Billings Batters: Deepak Hooda (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Jason Holder Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy Team Composition: KKR 5:6 LSG Credits Left: 0.5

KKR vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Lucknow Super Giants (176/7) won its only game against Kolkata Knight Riders (101) by 75 runs.

SQUADS

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder. Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2022 MATCH - KKR vs LSG START?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - KKR vs LSG LIVE?



IPL 2022 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.