KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Gurbaz given out LBW after DRS malfunction

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was adjudged LBW by the third umpire upon review despite the absence of the Hawk-Eye and Ultra Edge technology during his side’s IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Gurbaz was given out by the on-field umpire after he tried sweeping a fuller ball from left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed.

The KKR opener immediately reviewed, following which the umpires had a word with SRH skipper Pat Cummins.

In the review, as shown on the TV, the third umpire only looked at the video rewinds and relied on those visuals in the absence of the Hawk-Eye and Ultra Edge technology.

There was no official clarification why the technology was unavailable though.

The controversial decision though failed to budge KKR’s race to an easy win, with Shreyas Iyer eventually securing a massive eight-wicket win almost 10 over left in their innings.