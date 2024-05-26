MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers lowest score in IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders

The previous low was 125 for nine by Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians during the 2013 final.

Published : May 26, 2024 21:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vaibhav Arora celebrates after taking the wicket of Travis Head.
Vaibhav Arora celebrates after taking the wicket of Travis Head. | Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Vaibhav Arora celebrates after taking the wicket of Travis Head. | Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the lowest score in an Indian Premier League final during its IPL 2024 title match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

SRH ended its innings on 113 after 20 overs. The previous low was 125 for nine by Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians during the 2013 final.

In the first innings of an IPL final, Mumbai Indians’ 129 for eight against Rising Pune Supergiant is the lowest. This remains the lowest score defended in an IPL final.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: SRH 113 all out; Kolkata bowlers shine as Hyderabad registers lowest IPL Final total
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: What is the lowest total successfully defended in an IPL final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers lowest score in IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Charles Leclerc wins Monaco Grand Prix, Piastri finishes second
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Monaco Grand Prix Highlights, Formula One 2024: Leclerc wins his first GP, Piastri, Sainz round out the podium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: What is the lowest total successfully defended in an IPL final?
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers lowest score in IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Full list of Player of the Match award winners ahead of KKR vs RR final
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of all Player of the Tournament winners in history of Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: What is the lowest total recorded in an IPL final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: SRH 113 all out; Kolkata bowlers shine as Hyderabad registers lowest IPL Final total
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: What is the lowest total successfully defended in an IPL final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers lowest score in IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Charles Leclerc wins Monaco Grand Prix, Piastri finishes second
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Monaco Grand Prix Highlights, Formula One 2024: Leclerc wins his first GP, Piastri, Sainz round out the podium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment