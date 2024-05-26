KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers lowest score in IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the lowest score in an Indian Premier League final during its IPL 2024 title match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

SRH ended its innings on 113 after 20 overs. The previous low was 125 for nine by Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians during the 2013 final.

In the first innings of an IPL final, Mumbai Indians’ 129 for eight against Rising Pune Supergiant is the lowest. This remains the lowest score defended in an IPL final.

MORE TO FOLLOW