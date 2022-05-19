Kohli hits 33-ball 50 vs Gujarat Titans, second of IPL 2022

Virat Kohli struck his second fifty of IPL 2022 in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

He reached the landmark off 33 balls, by smacking Rashid Khan over wide long-on for six. Kohli now has scored both his fifties against Gujarat. Kohli has now gone past 7,000 T20 runs for RCB. He was involved in a 115-run opening stand with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who fell for a 38-ball 44. Kohli eventually went for a 54-ball 73, having struck eight fours and two sixes.

Kohli, 33, last scored a century in any format in November 2019 and was averaging 21.45 in the ongoing IPL before tonight's match. It is his lowest average in the tournament since 2008.