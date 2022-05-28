Kohli in IPL 2022: 341 runs in 16 matches, two fifties and three golden ducks

Virat Kohli's middling IPL season ended on a disappointing note after he was dismissed for seven in the IPL Qualifier against the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Friday. To make things worse, Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed out of the Playoffs for a third consecutive time with a seven-wicket defeat.

Kohli was caught behind off Prasidh Krishna in the second over. This was the third time Prasidh had dismissed Kohli in seven innings. Kohli's highest score this IPL was his 73 against the Gujarat Titans in RCB's last game of the league phase.

Kohli ended IPL 2022 with 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73 and strike rate of 115.98 with two fifties. Both his half-centuries came against the Gujarat Titans, which has qualified for the final in its debut season.

Kohli's campaign also included three golden ducks - once against Lucknow Super Giants and twice against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Kohli still holds the record for amassing the most runs in an IPL season: 973 in IPL 2016, with four hundreds. Jos Buttler matched Kohli's record of four centuries in an IPL season in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Incidentally, the three-figure mark came against RCB.