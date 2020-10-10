Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Andre Russell injured, goes off field Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell was injured at the boundary rope while attempting to stop a four against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 18:04 IST Andre Russell is treated by the KKR physio on the sidelines. - IPL sportzpics Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 18:04 IST Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell hurt himself while attempting to save a boundary against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.FOLLOW LIVE | KXIP vs KKR Live Score IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rahul, Mayank begin Punjab's chase of 165; Karthik, Gill shine for KKR During the second over of the KXIP chase, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, skipper K. L. Rahul had skied a delivery straight past the bowler. Russell, fielding at mid-off, did the hard work by covering the yards and getting to the ball.However, the West Indies star couldn't hold on to it, and in his attempt to stop the ball before it reached the boundary rope, Russell got injured after crashing into the advertisement board. He was eventually taken off and replaced by Australian Chris Green on the field. His death bowling has been crucial for KKR this edition, and if he's unable to bowl in this game, it'll be a huge blow for the team.Batting first, Kolkata had set Punjab a target of 165, thanks mainly to half-centuries from captain Dinesh Karthik and opener Shubman Gill. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos