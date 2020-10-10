IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Andre Russell injured, goes off field

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell hurt himself while attempting to save a boundary against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

During the second over of the KXIP chase, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, skipper K. L. Rahul had skied a delivery straight past the bowler. Russell, fielding at mid-off, did the hard work by covering the yards and getting to the ball.

However, the West Indies star couldn't hold on to it, and in his attempt to stop the ball before it reached the boundary rope, Russell got injured after crashing into the advertisement board.

He was eventually taken off and replaced by Australian Chris Green on the field. His death bowling has been crucial for KKR this edition, and if he's unable to bowl in this game, it'll be a huge blow for the team.

Batting first, Kolkata had set Punjab a target of 165, thanks mainly to half-centuries from captain Dinesh Karthik and opener Shubman Gill.