Lucknow Super Giants will face Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have five wins from nine matches and will look to move ahead in the standings.

Here is the look at the predicted playing XIs and potential Impact Players:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (batting first): KL Rahul (c)/Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (vc), Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (bowling first): KL Rahul (c)/Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (vc), Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Player options: Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI (batting first): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI (bowling first): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Player options: Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu.

LSG VS CSK DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (c) Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Moeen Ali, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers. Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Naveen-ul-Haq. Team Composition: LSG 5:6 CSK Credits Left: 9.0