IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR LIVE Score: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI, Toss info, Kolkata vs Lucknow squads, stats

MATCH PREVIEW

ucknow Super Giants is a step away from booking a berth in the Indian Premier League playoffs in its debut season. In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders is a step away from joining five-time champion Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings from being eliminated from the race for the playoffs.

The Super Giants have lost a solitary game in its last five outings whereas the win against Rajasthan Royals in its last game was the Knight Riders’ first in five games. With its back against the wall, it will be interesting to see if the Knight Riders put on yet another impressive performance to repeat their last year’s feat of a late surge in the tournament.

The Knight Riders, like the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, have struggled to find the right team combination. It reflects in the fact that they have used a whopping 20 players in 10 games so far.

No solid opening pair

Unlike the other two stalwarts, captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Brendon McCullum haven’t yet found a reliable opening combination. They have tried out five combinations so far but none of them has been able to stitch together a partnership of 50. Knight Riders’ opening average of 14.40 is the lowest among 10 teams.

As a result, the Knight Riders have consistently had an underwhelming Powerplay with the willow. Its scoring rate of 6.76 runs is the lowest in the Powerplay, while it has lost the most wickets - 20 - in the first six overs. On the other hand, Lucknow captain K. L. Rahul’s tally at the top is double the combined tally of all of KKR openers.

And with an on-song Lucknow pace attack, the Knight Riders top order will have its task cut out yet again. Can the middle-order be its saviour yet again?

- Amol Karhadkar



PREDICTED XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs KKR predicted playing XI Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi



Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2022 MATCH - LSG vs KKR START?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - LSG vs KKR LIVE?



IPL 2022 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.