IPL News

LSG vs RCB, IPL Eliminator live Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, IPL 2022, head to head, toss updates and where to watch live streaming

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2022: Here's the predicted playing 11, toss, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
KOLKATA Last Updated: 25 May, 2022 11:47 IST
KL-FAF

LSG vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
KOLKATA Last Updated: 25 May, 2022 11:47 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

IPL 2022 eliminator: RCB poses serious threat to top-heavy Lucknow Super Giants  


LSG vs RCB PREDICTED 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

LSG vs RCB DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik (c), KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Shahbaz Ahmed (vc)

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Team Composition: LSG 6:5 RCB Credits Left: 1.0

LSG vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD, STATS, KEY PERFORMERS

Last result:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 18runs

LSG vs RCB TOSS STATS

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

This is LSG's maiden season.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

TOTAL MATCHES: 15

TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 6/10 LOST: 4/10

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 LOST: 2/5

MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETS

SRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNS

RCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETS

CSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNS

DC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUN

PBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNS

KKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETS

RCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETS

RCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNS

RR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNS

RCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETS

LSG vs RCB SQUADS

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IPL 2022 - LSG vs RCB LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.