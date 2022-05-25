IPL News LSG vs RCB, IPL Eliminator live Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, IPL 2022, head to head, toss updates and where to watch live streaming RCB vs LSG, IPL 2022: Here's the predicted playing 11, toss, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens. Team Sportstar KOLKATA Last Updated: 25 May, 2022 11:47 IST LSG vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Team Sportstar KOLKATA Last Updated: 25 May, 2022 11:47 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. IPL 2022 eliminator: RCB poses serious threat to top-heavy Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs RCB PREDICTED 11Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi BishnoiRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed SirajLSG vs RCB DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTIONWicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik (c), KL Rahul, Quinton de KockBatters: Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak HoodaAll-rounders: Jason Holder, Shahbaz Ahmed (vc)Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Wanindu HasarangaTeam Composition: LSG 6:5 RCB Credits Left: 1.0LSG vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD, STATS, KEY PERFORMERSLast result:Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 18runsLSG vs RCB TOSS STATSLUCKNOW SUPER GIANTSThis is LSG's maiden season.ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORETOTAL MATCHES: 15TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 6/10 LOST: 4/10RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 LOST: 2/5MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETSSRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNSRCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNSRCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETSCSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNSDC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUNPBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNSKKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETSRCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETSRCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNSRR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETSRCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNSRCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNSRCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETSPLAYOFFSRCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETSLSG vs RCB SQUADSLucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason HolderRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat PatidarWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IPL 2022 - LSG vs RCB LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.