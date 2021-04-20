IPL 2021, MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit's Mumbai vs Pant's Delhi, toss at 7:00 PM, Playing 11 team list

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

- MATCH PREVIEW -

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are in red-hot form at the top of Delhi Capitals’ batting order. As are Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the IPL’s best pace combination. Their face-off may well decide Tuesday’s game — a repeat of last year’s final.

Although both teams have wasted little time in getting off the blocks, notching up two wins each in three games so far, DC will know that MI, perhaps the best-oiled outfit in the IPL, has its measure. Rohit Sharma’s men came out on top in all four of their meetings last season — twice in the league and twice in the playoffs.

#IPL today | With both teams winning two of their first three IPL 2021 games, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals square off in a repeat of last year's summit clash.@karhacter on what to expect from the clash #DC #MI #IPL2021 https://t.co/tsoT4wf7y6 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) April 20, 2021

MI is also better acquainted with the conditions at the M.A. Chidamabaram Stadium, where it has played its three games so far, while it will be DC’s first match in Chennai this year.

It will help DC if its openers can continue their form from Sunday. Interestingly, both have strong ties with Mumbai — while Dhawan opened for MI in the IPL’s early years, Shaw is a product of Mumbai’s stable of batsmanship.

If the duo can weather the Boult-Bumrah storm and let captain Rishabh Pant go after spin twins Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya, DC’s chances of finally finding a way past MI will improve.

If DC includes Anrich Nortje in the XI, it will also be a direct clash between the two fearsome pace combinations. After all, the Rabada-Nortje combine tallied a whopping 52 wickets in IPL-13, the same as Boult and Bumrah’s joint total.

MI has most things covered, but it still has not solved the third-pacer riddle. Neither Marco Jansen nor Adam Milne, both of whom have been handed MI debuts, has looked effective so far. It may force Hardik Pandya to bowl on Tuesday for the first time this season.

FULL SQUADS: Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel



MATCH DETAILS:

When: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 DC vs MI START?

The IPL 2021's 13th match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH DC vs RR MI LIVE?

IPL 2021 will be shown Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.