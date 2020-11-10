IPL 2020 News IPL final 2020, MI vs DC Live Updates: Rohit Sharmas Mumbai vs Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Key Battles, Head-to-Head Record, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Updates: Get the latest updates and news on Rohit Sharma, IPL head-to-head updates, players to watch out for in today's match, team squad updates, predicted playing Xl and more at Sportstar. Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 10 November, 2020 09:13 IST MI skipper Rohit Sharma. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 10 November, 2020 09:13 IST Hello and welcome to the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE. Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai on Tuesday.Indian Premier League Playoffs Match Schedule:DATE & DAYMATCHESTIME (IST)VENUESNovember 5, ThursdayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiNovember 6, FridaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 8, SundayQualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 10, TuesdayFinal - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubai Key BattlesMarcus Stoinis vs Trent BoultMarcus Stoinis hit form in his last two matches in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 65 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and 38 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. More crucially, the latter innings came as an opener – a role the Australian had success in for Melbourne Stars in the 2019-20 Big Bash League, where he top-scored with 705 runs, which included six fifties and a hundred, at an average of 54.23.Trent Boult has been the in-form new-ball bowler of the tournament with 14 wickets in the PowerPlay overs. In the two finalists’ last meeting, Boult removed Prtihvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over to leave Delhi reeling at 0/2.Stoinis will have to contend with the New Zealander swinging the ball both ways at a brisk pace from the onset.READ | Ponting warns MI on eve of IPL final, says DC’s best still to come Hardik Pandya vs Pravin DubeyHardik Pandya elevated his hitting in the 2020 IPL season, where he has accounted for 25 sixes and 14 fours in 13 innings. The India international scored 278 runs from the 152 balls faced – a strike rate of 183. However, Pandya has struggled against leg-spin, managing to score just 26 runs off 24 balls while being dismissed once. Hardik Pandya has been destructive with the bat in the death overs. - BCCI/IPL If Delhi continues to persist with Pravin Dubey in the line-up, he could be an inspired punt against the hard-hitting Pandya.Quinton de Kock vs R. AshwinDelhi introduced R. Ashwin in the PowerPlay in Qualifier 1 in Abu Dhabi and Quinton de Kock could score only three runs off five balls from the off-spinner before being dismissed. Their head-to-head record in Twenty20 cricket is stacked in favour of the Indian bowler: 53 runs conceded from 66 balls with four dismissals.READ | MI vs DC: Rohit optimistic about Boult's availability for IPL final against Delhi De Kock has been key to Mumbai's strong starts in the PowerPlay this season. He has 483 runs with four fifties and a strike rate of 139.59. It won’t be a surprise if Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer sticks to a similar game plan for the final.- In the meantime, Rohit Sharma has been included in the revised Test squad while skipper Virat Kohli will miss final three Tests against Australia to be at the birth of his first child. More here - READ- Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult was seen bowling in the nets in a video shared by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday - READPREDICTED XI FOR MI AND DCMumbai Indians Predicted XI1. Ishan Kishan2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Saurabh Tiwary5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit BumrahDelhi Capitals Predicted XI1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Ravichandran Ashwin9. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Tushar DeshpandePURPLE AND ORANGE CAP HOLDERSKings XI Punjab KL Rahul: 670 runsDelhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada: 29 wicketsCheck out: IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: Rabada retains top spot, Shami moves thirdCheck out: IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top, Warner moves sixth Full Squads:Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel SamsMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James PattinsonMatch: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 51st Match, IPL 2020 Date: November 10, 2020 Time: 07:30 PMWHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - DELHI CAPITALS VS MUMBAI INDIANS LIVE?The Indian Premier League match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. 