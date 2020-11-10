IPL final 2020, MI vs DC Live Updates: Rohit Sharmas Mumbai vs Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Key Battles, Head-to-Head Record, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today

Hello and welcome to the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE. Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai on Tuesday.

Indian Premier League Playoffs Match Schedule:

DATE & DAY MATCHES TIME (IST) VENUES November 5, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai November 6, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 8, Sunday Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 10, Tuesday Final - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai

Key Battles

Marcus Stoinis vs Trent Boult

Marcus Stoinis hit form in his last two matches in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 65 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and 38 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. More crucially, the latter innings came as an opener – a role the Australian had success in for Melbourne Stars in the 2019-20 Big Bash League, where he top-scored with 705 runs, which included six fifties and a hundred, at an average of 54.23.

Trent Boult has been the in-form new-ball bowler of the tournament with 14 wickets in the PowerPlay overs. In the two finalists’ last meeting, Boult removed Prtihvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over to leave Delhi reeling at 0/2.

Stoinis will have to contend with the New Zealander swinging the ball both ways at a brisk pace from the onset.

Hardik Pandya vs Pravin Dubey

Hardik Pandya elevated his hitting in the 2020 IPL season, where he has accounted for 25 sixes and 14 fours in 13 innings. The India international scored 278 runs from the 152 balls faced – a strike rate of 183. However, Pandya has struggled against leg-spin, managing to score just 26 runs off 24 balls while being dismissed once.

Hardik Pandya has been destructive with the bat in the death overs. - BCCI/IPL

If Delhi continues to persist with Pravin Dubey in the line-up, he could be an inspired punt against the hard-hitting Pandya.

Quinton de Kock vs R. Ashwin

Delhi introduced R. Ashwin in the PowerPlay in Qualifier 1 in Abu Dhabi and Quinton de Kock could score only three runs off five balls from the off-spinner before being dismissed. Their head-to-head record in Twenty20 cricket is stacked in favour of the Indian bowler: 53 runs conceded from 66 balls with four dismissals.

De Kock has been key to Mumbai's strong starts in the PowerPlay this season. He has 483 runs with four fifties and a strike rate of 139.59. It won’t be a surprise if Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer sticks to a similar game plan for the final.

PREDICTED XI FOR MI AND DC

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Ishan Kishan

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Saurabh Tiwary

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Tushar Deshpande

PURPLE AND ORANGE CAP HOLDERS

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul: 670 runs

Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada: 29 wickets

