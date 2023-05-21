IPL News

MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, stats, most runs, wickets

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and records you need to know ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

Team Sportstar
21 May, 2023 12:30 IST
21 May, 2023 12:30 IST
Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and records you need to know ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

Mumbai Indians takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With Mumbai Indians having registered three consecutive wins in its last three home games, primarily riding on Suryakumar’s three whirlwind knocks, he will be expected to deliver yet again on Sunday.

After all, the Mumbai Indians has to win and hope that other results go its way to make it to the Playoffs for the first time since 2020.

MI VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 20
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9
Mumbai Indians won: 11
No Result: 0
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 14 runs
Last five results: SRH won - 3; MI won - 3

MOST RUNS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
David Warner (SRH)1252458.22139.7390*
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH)1243648.44132.9282*
Kieron Pollard (MI)1743143.10146.5978

MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)12176.6017.883/21
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)13167.1922.183/24
Lasith Malinga (MI)9137.4019.924/23

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us