Mumbai Indians takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With Mumbai Indians having registered three consecutive wins in its last three home games, primarily riding on Suryakumar’s three whirlwind knocks, he will be expected to deliver yet again on Sunday.
After all, the Mumbai Indians has to win and hope that other results go its way to make it to the Playoffs for the first time since 2020.
MI VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 20
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9
Mumbai Indians won: 11
No Result: 0
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 14 runs
Last five results: SRH won - 3; MI won - 3
MOST RUNS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|David Warner (SRH)
|12
|524
|58.22
|139.73
|90*
|Shikhar Dhawan (SRH)
|12
|436
|48.44
|132.92
|82*
|Kieron Pollard (MI)
|17
|431
|43.10
|146.59
|78
MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|12
|17
|6.60
|17.88
|3/21
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|13
|16
|7.19
|22.18
|3/24
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|9
|13
|7.40
|19.92
|4/23