Mumbai Indians takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With Mumbai Indians having registered three consecutive wins in its last three home games, primarily riding on Suryakumar’s three whirlwind knocks, he will be expected to deliver yet again on Sunday.

After all, the Mumbai Indians has to win and hope that other results go its way to make it to the Playoffs for the first time since 2020.

MI VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD Matches played: 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9 Mumbai Indians won: 11 No Result: 0 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 14 runs Last five results: SRH won - 3; MI won - 3

MOST RUNS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score David Warner (SRH) 12 524 58.22 139.73 90* Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) 12 436 48.44 132.92 82* Kieron Pollard (MI) 17 431 43.10 146.59 78

MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL