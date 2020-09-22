Home IPL 2020 News SRH all-rounder Marsh suffers ankle injury in IPL Mitchell Marsh's IPL injury jinx continues as he was forced to walk away from his very first over with a potentially serious ankle injury. Reuters 22 September, 2020 11:45 IST Marsh would have been hoping for a good run of matches in Dubai before he heads back to Australia to try to force his way into contention for the much-anticipated home test series against India. - BCCI/IPL Reuters 22 September, 2020 11:45 IST Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh was forced from the pitch with a potentially serious ankle injury as Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their Indian Premier League opener to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday.Marsh, who helped Australia to a one-day international series win over world champions England earlier this month, turned his right ankle while trying to stop a drive from compatriot Aaron Finch after bowling his second delivery.READ: IPL 2020: Chahal, Padikkal and De Villiers help RCB overcome SRH The 28-year-old managed two more balls before limping from the field, although he did manage to get out to face one delivery with the bat at number 10 as Hyderabad battled to stave off the 10-run loss to Virat Kohli's side."Doesn't look great," his captain and international team mate David Warner said in a TV interview."A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight. #SRH team mentor VVS Laxman provides an update on Mitchell Marsh's injury.Follow #SRHvRCB LIVE blog: https://t.co/SlUKQcKpT2#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/YghNEjZuL5— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 21, 2020 "He's got to get an X-ray, hopefully it's not too bad. Obviously what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can't put any weight on it. Fingers crossed."This year's IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Marsh would have been hoping for a good run of matches in Dubai before he heads back to Australia to try to force his way into contention for the much-anticipated home test series against India. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos