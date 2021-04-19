CSK vs RR, IPL 2021: Dhoni plays 200th match as Chennai Super Kings captain

MS Dhoni featured in his 200th game as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when he took to the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) during an IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Dhoni has led the franchise in all but one game during the 2012 Champions League T20 (CLT20), when he had handed over the reins to deputy Suresh Raina.



Dhoni has now made 177 appearances for CSK in the Indian Premier League besides having 24 outings for the side in CLT20. The former India captain has also represented the Rising Pune Supergiant in 30 IPL matches in the 2016-17 seasons.

Dhoni, who has led the Super Kings to three IPL titles, is eighth on the all-time IPL batting charts with 4,632 runs (4,058 for CSK) at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 136.67.

In his 24 CLT20 appearances, Dhoni has amassed 449 runs with one fifty while leading CSK to two titles - in 2010 and 2014.

The 39-year-old veteran also holds the record of most sixes among Indians in the IPL with 216, while being the most successful wicketkeeper with 148 dismissals in the tournament.