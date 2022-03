IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians - ideal playing XI, full squad

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians will once again be under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Jofra Archer, who was picked for a whopping Rs. 8 crore at the auctions, is set to miss the entire IPL 2022 season as he recovers from an elbow injury.

Mumbai Indians:

1. Rohit Sharma (c)

2. Ishan Kishan (wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Tilak Varma

5. Tim David

6. Kieron Pollard

7. Fabian Allen

8. Murugan Ashwin

9. Jaydev Unadkat

10. Tymal Mills

11. Jasprit Bumrah