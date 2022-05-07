IPL News

Mumbai Indians out of IPL 2022 playoffs race

Mumbai Indians on Saturday crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs race after Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Pune 07 May, 2022 19:30 IST

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is eliminated from the IPL 2022 playoffs race.   -  IPL/Sportzpics

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Pune 07 May, 2022 19:30 IST

Mumbai Indians on Saturday crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs race after Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai has lost eight out of its 10 matches so far, and has now gone two seasons without winning a title. Its last title win came in 2020 when it beat Delhi Capitals in the final.

Mumbai's next game is against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App