Mumbai Indians out of IPL 2022 playoffs race

Mumbai Indians on Saturday crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs race after Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai has lost eight out of its 10 matches so far, and has now gone two seasons without winning a title. Its last title win came in 2020 when it beat Delhi Capitals in the final.

Mumbai's next game is against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.