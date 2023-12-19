Punjab Kings squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: PBKS full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Punjab Kings.

PBKS players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Harshal Patel (Rs. 11.75 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs. 4.20 crore)

PBKS purse remaining: Rs. 13.15 crore

PBKS total player slots available: 6

PBKS total overseas player slots available: 1