Punjab Kings IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

PBKS, IPL 2021 full schedule: Check the complete list of Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar MOHALI 13 September, 2021 10:46 IST Punjab Kings has a mountain to climb in the second leg of IPL 2021. - BCCI/IPL Punjab has a mountain to climb to earn a spot in the playoffs. The new hirings — Adil Rashid for Jhye Richardson and Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith — may change the side's fortunes. The net run rate of -0.368 remains a concern.Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings.1. 21-09-2021 - Dubai - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm2. 25-09 - Sharjah - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm3. 29-09 - Abu Dhabi - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm 4. 01-10 - Dubai - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm5. 03-10 - Sharjah - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3.30pm6. 07-10 - Dubai - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 3.30pm