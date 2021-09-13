Punjab Kings IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

Punjab has a mountain to climb to earn a spot in the playoffs. The new hirings — Adil Rashid for Jhye Richardson and Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith — may change the side’s fortunes. The net run rate of -0.368 remains a concern.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings.

1. 21-09-2021 - Dubai - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

2. 25-09 - Sharjah - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

3. 29-09 - Abu Dhabi - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm



4. 01-10 - Dubai - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm

5. 03-10 - Sharjah - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3.30pm

6. 07-10 - Dubai - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 3.30pm