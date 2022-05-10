Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman roped in for IPL 2022 closing ceremony

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman will perform in the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad on May 29.

Confirming the development to Sportstar on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, the Board will also put on a show, chronicling the journey of Indian cricket over the last seven decades.

"With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket with a special show," Ganguly said.

With Eden Gardens in Kolkata set to host two qualifiers, the Board also is planning a small programme ahead of the matches, the details of which are being worked upon. It is believed that some of the former India captains could also be invited for the final.

To commemorate the 75th year of the country, the Indian government has taken up the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative featuring its glorious history, culture and achievements. And after two years, the BCCI is hosting the entire tournament in India and to make it special, the Board wants to celebrate.

A few weeks ago, the BCCI had invited tenders from event companies about the closing ceremony, and after going through the presentations from a few agencies, it was decided to rope in Ranbir and Rahman.

Interestingly, in the recently-released film '83', Ranveer has played the character of former India captain Kapil Dev.