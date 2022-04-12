IPL 2022: Why is RCB wearing black armbands against CSK?

Royal Challengers Bangalore players sported black armbands during their match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday to pay homage to teammate Harshal Patel's sister Archita Patel, who passed away on Saturday.

The pacer left the bio-bubble after the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday and will have to undergo a three-day quarantine when he rejoins the team.

Patel has been a key figure of RCB's IPL 2022 campaign so far with six wickets in four matches at a stunning economy rate of 5.50. The 31-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021 with 32 wickets in 15 matches.