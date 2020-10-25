RCB vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad scores maiden IPL half-century

Maharashtra and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad brought up his first Indian Premier League fifty for Chennai Super Kings during a game against arch-rival Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday.

The right-hander, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in the United Arab Emirates, reached the half-century in 42 balls, which included three fours and two sixes.

Gaikwad was sold to CSK at his base price of 20 lakh rupees at the auctions last year, and he was expected to fill Suresh Raina's spot in the Chennai playing XI this edition after the experienced left-hander withdrew from the 2020 IPL.

Gaikwad was among the thirteen members of the CSK contingent who tested positive for the coronavirus along with pacer Deepak Chahar and remained in quarantine for an extended period.

When he finally made his debut against Rajasthan Royals, he was dismissed for a duck. In the next outing against Delhi Capitals, he could only make five runs.

After staying out of the XI for a while, Gaikwad returned during the reverse fixture against Mumbai Indians and racked up another duck. This fifty against RCB will definitely boost the confidence of the youngster.

The 23-year-old had made his domestic cricket debut in 2017 and since then, he has scored over 4700 runs across formats, with 10 centuries and 23 fifties to his name.