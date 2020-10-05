IPL 2020: DC vs SRH - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on October 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will then travel to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium for the reverse fixture on November 2.

Delhi and Bangalore have played some pulsating encounters over the years, including a dead-rubber league match in the 2017 edition that witnessed a thrilling end. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (23 matches- DC 8 | RCB 14)

DC and RCB have faced each other 23 times in the IPL so far with Bengaluru leading the head-to-head at 14-8. Their fixture in the 2015 edition, scheduled to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was abandoned due to rain.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Bangalore has dominated the recent head-to-head, winning three of the five previous matches against Capitals.

Last 5 matches:

DC won by 16 runs

DC won by 4 wickets

RCB won by 5 wickets

RCB won by 6 wickets

RCB won by 10 runs

Last encounter:

Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Capitals put on 187/5 batting first. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored fifties. In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore could only manage 171/7. Rabada and Mishra picked up two wickets each. Parthiv Patel was the top-scorer for the visitor with a 20-ball 39.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The teams squared off at the Sharjah International Stadium in 2014, Royal Challengers Bangalore (146/2 10.3 overs) beat Delhi Capitals (145/4 in 18.2 overs) by 8 wickets.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (849)

Delhi Capitals: AB de Villiers (545)

Highest Score in an innings:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (128*)

Delhi Capitals: Quinton de Kock (108)

Most Wickets:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (14)

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (9)

Best Bowling Figures:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jaydev Unadkat (5/25)

Delhi Capitals: Kagiso Rabada (4/21)

Highest Innings Total:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 215/1

Delhi Capitals: 194/9