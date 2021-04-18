RCB vs KKR: Glenn Maxwell scores 49-ball 78 in Chennai

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed a 49-ball 78 as he helped his team recover from 9/2 to make 204/4 in its alloted 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Sunday.

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk is known for its slow nature as teams have struggled to bat on it in the 2021 Indian Premier League. However, Maxwell got going right from the beginning.

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed both Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in the second over of the innings. Maxwell then shifted gears for RCB, alongside opener Devdutt Padikkal.

He effectively used the switch-hit and a wide array of other shots to bring up his fifty in just 28 balls. The 32-year-old Australian went on to make 78 runs, which included nine fours and three sixes.

Maxwell was eventually dismissed after being caught by Harbhajan Singh in the last ball of the 17th over bowled by Pat Cummins. He had brought up a half-century partnership each with Padikkal and AB de Villiers, who made an unbeaten 76 off 34 balls himself.

Maxwell had a season to forget playing for the Kings XI Punjab, now renamed as Punjab Kings, last year after failing to hit a single six in IPL 2020. He is now the orange cap holder of the ongoing edition, with 176 runs in three matches.